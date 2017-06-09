Stanley Cup: Pittsburgh Penguins take 3-2 lead over Nashville Predators

The last team to win two consecutive Stanley Cups was the Detroit Red Wings in 1998

Pittsburgh Penguins beat Nashville Predators 6-0 to move one win away from defending their Stanley Cup title.

After two straight losses in Nashville, Pittsburgh made home advantage count in game five as they took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Victory in Nashville on Sunday will see the Penguins become the first side to win two consecutive titles since the Detroit Red Wings in 1998.

Sidney Crosby got three assists as six different scorers secured the win.

Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey were on target, while goalie Matt Murray made 24 saves.

Murray's opposite number Pekka Rinne was replaced after conceding three goals from nine shots in the first period, before backup Juuse Saros was beaten a further three times in the second.

"You can see his drive and his appetite to win," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of captain Crosby, a six-time All-Star.

"He sets the tone right off the bat. That's an indication of his leadership and his will to win. I think Sid really understands the opportunity that this team has, and he's not taking anything for granted."

Nashville are playing in their first Stanley Cup final since their inception in 1998. They host game six, which is scheduled for 01:00 BST on Monday.