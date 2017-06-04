Stanley Cup: Nashville Predators cut Pittsburgh Penguins' lead to 2-1

Craig Smith scored his first goal of the play-offs to help Nashville Predators take game three of the Stanley Cup final

Nashville Predators beat Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 to claim their first win in a Stanley Cup final and cut the Penguins' lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Jake Guentzel scored his 13th goal of the play-offs to put the defending champion Penguins in front early on.

The hosts hit back with three goals in the second period at Bridgestone Arena.

And strikes from Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm in the third period ensured victory in game three.

Game four also takes place in Nashville on Monday (01:00 BST on Tuesday).

The Predators are playing in their first Stanley Cup final since their inception in 1998.