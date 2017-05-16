BBC Sport - I will be tough as Belfast Giants coach - Keefe

I will be tough as Giants coach - Keefe

Adam Keefe outlines his plans and targets as the new Belfast Giants coach switches from the ice to the bench.

The Canadian, who spent six years as a Giants player and finished as captain, was named as the successor to Derrick Walser on Tuesday.

Keefe wants the "fear factor" to return for opponents visiting the SSE Arena next season.

