Great Britain beat Japan to win promotion and end tournament unbeaten

Great Britain won all five of their World Championship Division 1 Group B matches

Great Britain beat Japan 4-0 to secure promotion to the World Championship Division 1 Group A in Belfast.

Robert Dowd scored the 100th goal of the tournament before Brendan Brooks struck to double Britain's lead.

Matthew Myers scored twice and Britain defended their advantage in a goalless final period to ensure they ended the competition unbeaten.

It is Britain's first promotion from the World Championship Division 1 Group B since 1993.

Head coach Peter Russell said: "This is the biggest moment of my career and it is a fantastic feeling.

"To do it on home ice in front of so many fantastic supporters really is amazing. Those boys deserve it. They were so focused all week. Nothing fazed them."