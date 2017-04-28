Colin Shields breaks Great Britain's scoring record in victory over Netherlands

Dean Woolley
Sheilds moved one ahead of previous record-holder Tony Hand with his 41st international goal

Colin Shields became Great Britain's all-time leading goalscorer in a 14-0 victory over Netherlands in Belfast.

Belfast Giants' Scottish centre, 37, scored a hat-trick on home ice to move onto 41 international goals, one ahead of previous record-holder Tony Hand.

The result moves Britain level with Japan on 12 points at the top of World Championship Division 1 Group B.

The nations play on Saturday (19:30 BST), with the winner taking gold and promotion to Division 1 Group A.

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will have full commentary of the match.

