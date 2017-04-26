Great Britain beat Lithuania in World Championship Division 1 Group B

Great Britain have now beaten Croatia, Estonia and Lithuania in the competition

Great Britain won their third game of World Championship Division 1 Group B, beating Lithuania 5-2 in Belfast.

Colin Shields scored to move to within two goals of Tony Hand's modern-era total of 40, while Evan Mosey netted his third goal of the tournament.

The victory allowed them to move level on nine points with Japan at the top of the six team table.

There are no games on Thursday and Britain return to action on Friday when they face Netherlands at 19:30 BST.

They have already beaten Croatia and Estonia in the competition and face off against Japan in their final group game.

The winners of the six-team competition will qualify for next year's Division 1 Group A with the top two from that tournament advancing to the top tier of the 2019 World Championships.

Great Britain have narrowly missed out on promotion following second-place finishes in the third-tier competition in the past two years.