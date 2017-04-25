BBC Sport - Sir Rod Stewart's proud moment as son Liam scores first ice hockey goal for GB
Rockstar Rod's proud moment as son Liam nets his first GB goal
- From the section Ice hockey
Music legend and proud dad Sir Rod Stewart celebrated on social media as son Liam scored his first international goal in Great Britain's 5-1 victory over Estonia in the ice hockey World Championship Division 1 Group B in Belfast.
WATCH MORE: The rock star's son who represents GB
READ MORE: GB beat Estonia 5-1 in Belfast
Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports TV.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired