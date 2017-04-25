BBC Sport - Sir Rod Stewart's proud moment as son Liam scores first ice hockey goal for GB

Rockstar Rod's proud moment as son Liam nets his first GB goal

Music legend and proud dad Sir Rod Stewart celebrated on social media as son Liam scored his first international goal in Great Britain's 5-1 victory over Estonia in the ice hockey World Championship Division 1 Group B in Belfast.

WATCH MORE: The rock star's son who represents GB

READ MORE: GB beat Estonia 5-1 in Belfast

Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports TV.

