BBC Sport - Sir Rod Stewart's son Liam Stewart stars for Great Britain
The rock star's son who represents GB
- From the section Ice hockey
Liam Stewart - the son of music legend Sir Rod Stewart and former model Rachel Hunter - scores his first international goal as Great Britain beat Estonia 5-1 at the ice hockey World Championship Division 1 Group B in Belfast.
READ MORE:GB beat Estonia 5-1 in Belfast
Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports TV.
