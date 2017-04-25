BBC Sport - Sir Rod Stewart's son Liam Stewart stars for Great Britain

The rock star's son who represents GB

Liam Stewart - the son of music legend Sir Rod Stewart and former model Rachel Hunter - scores his first international goal as Great Britain beat Estonia 5-1 at the ice hockey World Championship Division 1 Group B in Belfast.

READ MORE:GB beat Estonia 5-1 in Belfast

Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports TV.

