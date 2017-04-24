Great Britain beat Estonia in World Championship Division 1 Group B

Great Britain's fans do the Poznan dance at the SSE Arena

Great Britain won their second game of World Championship Division 1 Group B, beating Estonia 5-1 in Belfast.

Liam Stewart - the son of music legend Sir Rod Stewart and former model Rachel Hunter - scored his first international goal, while Mark Garside, David Phillips, Evan Mosey, David Clarke were also on target.

Netminder Stephen Murphy turned away 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

Britain join Japan and Lithuania at the top of the table on six points.

There are no games in the tournament on Tuesday with Britain - who beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener - returning to action on Wednesday against Lithuania (19:00 BST).

The winners of the six-team competition will qualify for next year's Division 1 Group A with the top two from that tournament advancing to the top tier of the 2019 World Championships.

Great Britain have narrowly missed out on promotion following second-place finishes in the third-tier competition in the past two years.