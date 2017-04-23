BBC Sport - World Championship: Great Britain defeat Croatia 4-2 in Belfast - highlights
Ice hockey highlights: Croatia 2-4 GB
- From the section Ice hockey
Watch highlights as Great Britain make a winning start to their World Championship Division 1B campaign in Belfast as they battle to a 4-2 victory over Croatia.
