Ice Hockey World Championship: Britain win final warm-up game

Jack Prince scored a sudden-death penalty shot winner for Great Britain
Great Britain won their final warm-up game before the World Championship as Jack Prince scored the winner in a sudden-death shootout against Poland.

The 5-4 victory in Coventry means Britain draw the two-game series, having lost the opener on Friday.

Assistant coach Tom Watkins said: "It was a really good match from both sides, our performance was excellent. The players showed heart and passion."

GB's World Championship campaign begins against Croatia in Belfast on 23 April.

