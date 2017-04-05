Ice Hockey World Championship: GB women lose in overtime to North Korea

Great Britain are bottom of Group A, which is topped by the Netherlands

Great Britain's women fell to an overtime defeat by North Korea in their third Group A game in World Championship Division Two in Gangneung.

Jin Ok scored the game-winning goal after GB had come back from 2-0 down.

Third-quarter goals from Angela Taylor and Leanne Ganney levelled the game after Jong Su-hyo and Won Chol-sun had put North Korea in charge.

The game gives Britain their first point of the tournament but they are bottom of Group A after three games.

"Nobody likes losing and it's disappointing," said Britain's head coach Cheryl Smith.

"I am more disappointed because we took some risks. We were 2-0 down, took a risk and got the goal back.

"We got our heads together and the girls listened and we got back into the game.

"The game was going our way when we got back into it at 2-2, but we just didn't finish it.

"We had the chances in overtime but we just did not get it done."

Britain, who have also lost to the Netherlands and South Korea in this event, return to action tomorrow when they face Slovenia at 16:30 (08:30 BST).