Storhamar Dragons beat Sparta Warriors in 'ice hockey's longest game'
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Two Norwegian teams have contested what is thought to be the longest game in hockey history - spanning over eight and a half hours, with eight overtimes.
The Storhamar Dragons finally beat Sparta Warriors in the Norwegian League play-offs at 02:32 local time.
After 217 minutes and 14 seconds of play, Joakim Jensen broke through to give the Dragons a 2-1 victory.
In the longest NHL game, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons in the sixth overtime in 1936.