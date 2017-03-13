Storhamar Dragons beat Sparta Warriors in 'ice hockey's longest game'

Ice hockey

Two Norwegian teams have contested what is thought to be the longest game in hockey history - spanning over eight and a half hours, with eight overtimes.

The Storhamar Dragons finally beat Sparta Warriors in the Norwegian League play-offs at 02:32 local time.

After 217 minutes and 14 seconds of play, Joakim Jensen broke through to give the Dragons a 2-1 victory.

In the longest NHL game, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons in the sixth overtime in 1936.

