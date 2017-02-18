Elite League: Belfast Giants 2-3 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils celebrate scoring against the Belfast Giants in Saturday night's league game

Belfast Giants now trail Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils by seven points after a second home defeat in 24 hours by the Welsh visitors.

Guillaume Doucet gave the Devils an early lead and Patrick Asselin made it 2-0 at the start of the second period.

Belfast hit back with goals from Blair Riley and David Rutherford before Andrew Hotham struck Cardiff's winner two minutes into the third period.

Cardiff fought back from 3-0 down to clinch a 4-3 comeback win on Friday.

Jerome Leduc bagged a double and Mike Forney scored the other at the SSE Arena as the Giants looked set to secure a vital victory in the top-two tussle.

Cardiff responded superbly with goals from Mark Richardson, Sean Bentivoglio, Joey Haddard and Asselin.

The two defeats are a hammer blow to Belfast's hopes of catching the Devils, who also have a game in hand.