Belfast Giants sign Canadian defenceman Jerome Leduc

Canadian defenceman Jerome Leduc has joined the Belfast Giants for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old from Québec was with Czech Republic side HC Dynamo Pardubice before signing for the Giants.

"We're excited to be able to bring in a player of Jerome's quality - he'll add stability to our d-corps," said Steve Thornton, Head of Hockey Operations.

Leduc is available for this weekend's two games against leaders Cardiff, with the Giants three points back.

He was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round, 68th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Impressive record

Following his draft year, in the 2011/12 season Leduc led the Québec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in both goals as well as points by a defenceman.

Leduc spent the following four seasons in the AHL with the Rochester Americans, the Buffalo Sabres affiliate, where he posted 19 goals and 38 assists in 228 games played.

The Ottawa Senators traded for Leduc in a seven-player deal in February 2016 and he was directly assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Binghamton Senators, for the remainder of the season.

Leduc then signed a one-year contract with HC Dynamo Pardubice, posting four goals and five assists in 41 games played, before joining the Giants.

Thornton added: "Unfortunately we received news that Alex Foster will miss a significant number of games following an injury sustained in the game against Fife and we made sure to move quickly to bring in the best possible player available."