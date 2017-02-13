Scottish ice hockey: Triple success for Braehead Clan earns praise for scorers

Braehead Clan completed their three game week with victory over Coventry Blaze on

Braehead Clan forward Craig Peacock heaped praise on team-mates Mike Hammond, Scott Pitt and Matt Beca after an impressive haul of points over the course of the week.

Between them, they scored nine goals and 13 assists to help lift the Glasgow side into fourth place in the Elite League after they picked up three wins out of three over the last seven days.

And Peacock reckons the wins over Manchester Storm, Edinburgh Capitals and Coventry Blaze are huge for the team in heading for the play-offs.

"Those guys are amazing to watch and they produce every night," Peacock said. "The way they find each other, they're always going to find the scoresheet and put goals in for the team.

"It's a joy to watch them and we're delighted to have them with us. It's strange how well they know each other's game. They're on fire right now and it's huge when all three of them are clicking.

"It's been a great week and we set out wanting to have a good month because of the run of games in Glasgow it's been massive in picking up six points."

Clan began their weekend with a hard-fought, but well earned, 7-5 win over Edinburgh, following on from the midweek 4-1 success against Storm.

Both teams traded goals late in the first as Jacob Johnston netted for the Caps, with Pitt equalising before Corey Cowick, Craig Peacock and Mike Hammond put Braehead 4-1 up.

The Caps clawed their way back through Garrett Milan and Ian Schultz, but Pitt and Hammond reopened the four-goal gulf followed by Milan, who nabbed his second.

Hammond went on to complete his hat-trick, with Jared Staal picking up the Caps' fifth, a late consolation.

Ryan Finnerty's side stay-at-home month continued with the visit of Coventry Blaze and ended the week in the best possible way with a 4-2 victory.

Matt Haywood had his early strike cancelled out by Shawn Boutin, with Beca and Peacock putting Clan 3-1 up early in the third.

TJ Syner pulled one back for the Blaze, but Hammond ended the weekend with his fourth goal of the weekend to seal the points.

Fife Flyers fans got value for money as they saw 24 goals in their two games over the weekend, but the team's only win of the two days could have title ramifications.

They went to Manchester on Saturday and were five goals down after two periods through goals from Patrik Valcak, Mario Valery-Trabucco, Mark Heatley and two by Darian Dzuirzynski.

Ryan Dingle got one back early in the third, but Taylor Dickin and Adam Harding clinched the points, despite Phil Paquet and Matt Sisca adding consolations in the 7-3 loss.

Flyers returned to Kirkcaldy to host title-chasing Belfast Giants and dealt what could be a significant blow to their hopes of winning the silverware, as Flyers won 9-5 in an epic battle.

Brendan Brooks and David Rutherford traded early goals, but strikes from Justin Fox, Chase Schaber and Dingle put them 4-1 up.

Giants hit back through Mike Quesnele, two from Blair Riley and one from Colin Shields to put them 5-4 in front.

However, Flyers galvanised with Dingle's second, Paquet, another from Brooks and further strikes by Russ Moyer and Schaber to take victory.

The Giants got the weekend going with a 6-3 win over Dundee Stars on Friday and it was even stevens for the first two periods.

Derrick Walser, Riley and Rutherford all hit go-ahead goals, but two from Justin Faryna and one from Cale Tanaka made sure Belfast were never in control.

That changed in the third as Quesnele, Jim Vandermeer and an empty-net finish from Alex Foster confirmed the win for the men from Northern Ireland.

The Stars had the night off on Saturday but returned to face Storm at home and narrowed the gap on play-off rivals Coventry Blaze to two points after a 4-2 win.

Marc LeFevbre's side stormed into a three-goal lead through Brett Switzer, Michael Lidhammar and Kevin Bruijsten, with Connor Varley and Jack Prince hitting back for Manchester.

Faryna's empty-net goal eased the nerves as Dundee edged closer to the play-off places, with the Blaze very much in their sights.

Capitals moved on from Saturday's loss at Braehead with the current EIHL champions Sheffield Steelers visiting Murrayfield, but it was Steelers who prevailed 3-0.

Two from Robert Down and a late one from Levi Nelson took the points to end the Caps weekend in defeat and still with some work to do if they want to reach the play-offs.

Weekend results

Friday

Belfast Giants 6-3 Dundee Stars

Saturday

Braehead Clan 7-5 Edinburgh Capitals

Manchester Storm 7-3 Fife Flyers

Sunday

Braehead Clan 4-2 Coventry Blaze

Dundee Stars 4-2 Manchester Storm

Edinburgh Capitals 0-3 Sheffield Steelers

Fife Flyers 9-5 Belfast Giants