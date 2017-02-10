Elite League: Belfast Giants 6-3 Dundee Stars

Dundee netminder Joe Fallon makes the save to deny Chris Higgins at the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants moved top of the Elite League thanks to Friday night's victory over Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.

Derrick Walser put the hosts in front and Justin Faryna levelled before Blair Riley restored Belfast's lead.

Cale Tanaka made it 2-2 and Dundee equalised again through Faryna after a David Rutherford strike.

The Giants moved clear in the third period with Michael Quesnele, Jim Vandermeer Alex Foster on target to leave Belfast a point above Cardiff.

Belfast began the evening knowing that a win would take them above the Devils, albeit having played two games more than the Welsh side.

Walser fires in opener

The evening got off to a good start when player/coach Walser thumped in a shot from distance after 11 minutes.

But the lead lasted just over a minute as Faryna volleyed home after Giants netminder Stephen Murphy's parry saw the puck spin up in front of goal invitingly for the onrushing Star.

Dundee were called for too many men on the ice near the end of the first period and were made to pay with just one second left as Riley netted following fine work by Rutherford to set him up with the score.

Belfast's Jonathan Boxill clashes with Dundee opponent Joey Sides in Friday night's Elite League game

The Stars' second equaliser was controversial - Tanaka scoring after Riley took a high stick in the face in the build-up to the goal.

Belfast went back in front within a minute, however, with Rutherford making it 3-2.

The Giants hit the frame of Joe Fallon's goal three times but couldn't find a way past the Dundee keeper in the remainder of the period and the Stars were able to restore parity when Faryna notched up his second goal of the evening.

Quesnele was the unlikely source of the crucial fourth goal for the Giants in the final period, scoring for only the third time this season to make it 4-3 with 12 minutes to go.

Vandermeer, another defenceman, then added the gloss by netting with six minutes to go, before an 'empty netter' from Alex Foster completed the scoring.