Elite League: Edinburgh Capitals 3-8 Belfast Giants

Giants forward Colin Shields bagged a double against the Capitals in a comfortable victory

Belfast Giants thumped Edinburgh Capitals to stay within a point of Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils.

It was 3-3 midway through the game with Colin Shields (2) and Jonathan Boxill netting for the visitors in Scotland.

It became a rout as Belfast surged clear through goals from Chris Higgins, Steve Saviano, Adam Keefe, Matt Nickerson and James Desmarais

Cardiff came from behind to beat Manchester Storm 5-3 and remain top of the standings.

The Giants were aiming to complete a weekend double after Saturday's 5-4 victory over Braehead Clan.

Belfast opened the scoring at the Murrayfield Ice Rink on Sunday at 3:18 when Shields found the back of the Capitals net, assisted by Desmarais.

Edinburgh's Michael Dobron clashes with Giants forward Mike Forney during Sunday's league game

The lead was short-lived as Jaroslav Hertl equalised 22 seconds later but Shields grabbed his and his team's second goal of the game at 17:36 when he deflected Derrick Walser's shot past netminder Travis Fullerton on the powerplay.

Jared Staal brought the hosts level when his shot deflected into the Giants net at 22:11. The Giants made it 3-2 at 26:48 when Boxill fired home, assisted by Walser and Matt Towe.

Once again, the Capitals equalised when Jared Staal's shot deflected off Matt Tipoff and squeezed into the Giants net at 33:15.

Higgins pulled the Giants ahead with a fine unassisted goal when he rounded the Capitals netminder at 14:04.

Giants go two clear

Steve Saviano extended the visitor's lead to 5-3 at 39:16 with a fierce one-timer on the powerplay, assisted by Michael Quesnele and Shields.

Giants captain Keefe added the sixth when his wrist shot ripped into the net at 45:38.

Nickerson gave the Giants a four-goal advantage when his slapshot screamed past ullerton, assisted by Mark Garside, at 48:36.

Nickerson then turned provider when his assist led to the final goal of the game, scored by Desmarais with two minutes remaining.