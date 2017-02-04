Elite League: Braehead Clan 4-5 Belfast Giants

Mike Forney's goals helped the Belfast Giants earn an important win over Braehead Clan

Belfast Giants beat Braehead Clan on Saturday to stay one point behind Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils.

Braeside went 2-0 up through Mike Hammond and Scott Pitt, but two from Forney and a third by Mark Garside had Belfast 3-2 up after the first period.

Pitt got his second for the hosts before a James Desmarais powerplay reply restored the Giants' lead.

Another goal by Hammond tied things again at 4-4 but Forney's hat-trick goal gave Belfast the valuable victory.

Cardiff beat Nottingham Panthers in overtime to maintain top spot in the table.

The Giants are in action on Sunday for their second Elite League clash of the weekend in Scotland. Edinburgh Capitals are their opponents with an 18:00 GMT face-off.