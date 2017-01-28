Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Sheffield Steelers 5-2

Chris Higgins opened the scoring for Belfast Giants in Sheffield

The Belfast Giants remain one point behind Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils after beating Sheffield Steelers 5-2 away from home on Saturday night.

The Giants built up a 5-0 lead thanks to two goals from David Rutherford and one apiece from Chris Higgins, Michael Quesnele and Brandon Benedict.

Colton Fretter and Luke Ferrera pulled back late goals for the home side, who lie third in the league standings.

The Giants face the Steelers again on Sunday, with a 17:00 GMT face-off time.

Higgins hammered the loose puck into the back of the net to open the scoring and Quesnele made it 2-0 after 8:27.

Rutherford notched his first at 12:51, firing home following a nice Giants move and then added his second on 17:24 , assisted by Mike Forney and Blair Riley.

Brandon Benedict extended the advantage midway through the second period, with player-coach Derrick Walser credited with the assist on this occasion.

Fretter netted, before Ferrera reduced the Steelers' deficit further in the closing stages.