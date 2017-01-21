Elite League: Belfast Giants 6-0 Dundee Stars

James Desmarais fires in Belfast's third goal against the Stars on Saturday night
Belfast Giants remain one point behind Elite League leaders Cardiff after hammering Dundee Stars 6-0 at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Michael Forney and Steve Saviano netted first-period goals to put the hosts in control against the Scots.

James Desmarais, Chris Higgins and Jonathan Boxill added to the tally in the second period.

Desmarais completed the rout while the Devils stayed top with a 7-5 victory over Coventry Blaze.

Belfast completed a double after Friday's 5-4 win over Notthingham Panthers.

It was a night of celebrations for the Giants including a hug for goalscorer Jonathan Boxill
Desmarais is a man in form with his two goals against Dundee coming 24 hours after he hit a treble in the narrow victory over the Panthers.

The Giants are back in action next weekend with an away double-header against Sheffield Steelers.

