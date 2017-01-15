Belfast Giants three points behind leaders Cardiff after Dundee shootout defeat

Blair Riley and Felix-Antoine Poulin were both in action in Sunday's match in Dundee

Belfast Giants are now three points behind Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils after being edged out in a shootout in Sunday's game in Dundee.

The Giants trailed 4-1 against the Stars late in the second period but a Derrick Walser strike and two Blair Riley goals ensured over-time.

That failed to produce a goal and Dundee won the shootout which meant they registered a 5-4 victory.

On Saturday night, Belfast earned a 3-2 over-time win against leaders Cardiff.

That cut Cardiff's lead over the Giants to four points and Belfast earned a further precious point on Sunday after looking set to come away with nothing from the contest.

Mikael Lidhammar put Dundee ahead in the fourth minute and Kevin Bruijsten soon doubled the home team's advantage.

Jim Vandermeer pulled a goal back for Belfast on 18:11 but Bruijsten's restored Dundee's two-goal lead within a minute.

Vinny Scarsella's goal 12 minutes into the second period looked to have ended Belfast's chances but player-coach Walser gave his side hope by netting just before the end of the period.

The comeback was truly on as in-form Riley netted within 76 seconds of the restart and he notched the equaliser with just over two minutes of normal time left.