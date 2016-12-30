Elite League: Belfast Giants 5-3 Braehead Clan

David Rutherford of the Belfast Giants celebrates scoring against Braehead Clan
David Rutherford of the Belfast Giants celebrates scoring against Braehead Clan

The second-placed Belfast Giants are just four points behind Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils after Friday night's home win over Braehead Clan.

The Giants conceded a goal scored by Daniel Ahsberg in the opening seconds but hit back to lead 2-1 through David Rutherford and Colin Shields.

Former Giants Craig Peacock equalised but James Desmarais and Alex Foster made it 4-2.

Alex Leavitt got the Clan's third before Foster netted again for Belfast.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Buggy Walk

Ilchester Buggy Walk
Downward Dog

Little Yogis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired