Elite League: Belfast Giants 5-3 Braehead Clan

David Rutherford of the Belfast Giants celebrates scoring against Braehead Clan

The second-placed Belfast Giants are just four points behind Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils after Friday night's home win over Braehead Clan.

The Giants conceded a goal scored by Daniel Ahsberg in the opening seconds but hit back to lead 2-1 through David Rutherford and Colin Shields.

Former Giants Craig Peacock equalised but James Desmarais and Alex Foster made it 4-2.

Alex Leavitt got the Clan's third before Foster netted again for Belfast.