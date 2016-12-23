Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Edinburgh Capitals 9-6 at SSE Arena

Alex Foster was on target for the Giants in a 15-goal thriller against Edinburgh Capitals

The Belfast Giants moved to within four points of Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils by beating Edinburgh Capitals 9-6 at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The victory extended the Giants' winning run to nine games, the hosts having defeated the same opposition 3-0 at the same venue on Thursday.

Belfast led led 2-0 after the first period but extended their lead to a remarkable 8-1 in the second period.

Edinburgh restored some pride by scoring five goals in the third period.

Paralympic champion Bethany Firth was guest of honour at the SSE Arena, performing the ceremonial puck drop before the action got underway.

The Giants got off to a good start, taking the lead in the 13th minute as James Desmarais scored from close range.

The home side doubled their advantage with little over a minute to go in the first period as Chris Higgins finished neatly past Jordan Marr in the Capitals goal for his 15th goal of the season.

The Giants were 4-0 up within three minutes of play restarting, as Blair Riley and Alex Foster added to their side's total.

Taylor MacDougall then pulled one back for the beleaguered visitors but within seconds it was 5-1 as Desmarais grabbed his second score of the night.

Belfast notched up half a dozen with a brave finish from Steve Saviano, diverting home a rebound at full stretch before sliding into the wall behind the goal, an effort from which he thankfully emerged unscathed.

Edinburgh were being carved open by now, Alex Foster getting his second goal of the night and Blair Riley adding an eighth before the second intermission.

The Capitals showed some fight in the third period, in particular the Russian players in their line-up, pulling it back to 8-4 through a couple of goals from Yevgeni Fyodorov, either side of Pavel Vorobaev's score.

Belfast then got a ninth through Matt Towe to kill off any notion of a comeback, before Jared Staal got the visitors' fifth of the night and Michael D'Orazio scored with just over a minute to go.