Jaromir Jagr: Florida Panthers winger moves second behind Wayne Gretzky

Jagr later posed with his golden stick and a puck with his NHL points tally written on it

Jaromir Jagr became the second highest points scorer in NHL history as his Florida Panthers side lost to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The Czech winger, 44, produced an assist in the Panthers' 3-1 defeat to reach a total of 1,888 career points.

Jagr is now clear of the late Gordie Howe (1,850) and a point ahead of Mark Messier in the all-time standings.

However, Jagr, who has played for eight NHL sides since 1990, trails NHL legend Wayne Gretzky by 969 points.

He would have had a higher NHL tally had he not moved to play in Russia for three years between 2008 and 2011.

Thursday's game at the BB&T Center in Florida was stopped after the Panthers' goal, allowing Jagr to receive a commemorative golden stick from the team.

"I appreciate everything... over my hockey career, and I thank the fans," said Jagr, who began his NHL career in 1990 when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Bruins moved third in the Eastern Conference with the win, while the Panthers are fifth.