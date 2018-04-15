Tramore: Davy Russell wins double less than 24 hours after Grand National victory

By Frank Keogh

BBC Sport

Davy Russell
Davy Russell rode 10-1 chance Tiger Roll to victory in the Grand National

Jockey Davy Russell rode a 14-1 double at Tramore less than 24 hours after winning the Grand National on Tiger Roll.

Russell travelled home to Ireland on Saturday night after his victory on the Gordon Elliott-trained horse at Aintree.

He won in the first race at Tramore on Sunday with 13-8 favourite Decision Time, trained by John Kiely.

Russell followed up with 9-2 chance Monatomic for Elliott.

