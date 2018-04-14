Winx: Australian horse takes Queen Elizabeth Stakes for 25th consecutive win

Hugh Bowman has been on board for all but two of Winx's 25 successive wins

The world's top turf horse Winx sealed a record-equalling 25th consecutive win with victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Randwick, Australia.

Ridden by jockey Hugh Bowman, the champion mare made her signature late charge to take the A$4m (£2.18m) race.

Six-year-old mare Winx is now unbeaten in three years, matching the 25 successive wins of fellow Australian mare Black Caviar, who retired in 2013.

"What can I say? She is just an exceptional athlete," said Bowman.

It was an 18th group one victory for Winx, who came from last in the 10-horse field to beat Gailo Chop and Happy Clapper in the richest race of the Sydney autumn carnival.

She will now be rested before returning in October in her quest to land a record-breaking fourth Cox Plate at Moonee Valley.

Winx first ran in 2014 and has now won 29 of her 35 races, the winning streak starting on 16 May 2015.

Co-owner Peter Tighe added: "This is the best horse in the world."