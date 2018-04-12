BBC Sport - Riding is 'the feeling I live for' - Frost prepares for National debut
Riding is 'the feeling I live for' - Frost prepares for National debut
- From the section Horse Racing
Bryony Frost says riding is "the feeling I live for" as she prepares to compete in her first Grand National aboard Milansbar at Aintree on Saturday.
