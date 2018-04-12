How much do you know about the Grand National?

Do you know your Becher's Brook from your Chair? Take our Grand National quiz to find out how much you know about the world's most famous steeplechase...

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired