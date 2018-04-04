Guy Disney to become first amputee jockey to ride over Grand National fences

Guy Disney: Former soldier's journey from war to riding winners
Grand National meeting
Date: 12-14 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra and sport website
Ex-soldier Guy Disney is set to become the first amputee jockey to ride over Grand National fences at Aintree.

The 35-year-old former army captain will ride Gallery Exhibition in the Foxhunters Chase on Thursday, 12 April.

Last year Disney became the first amputee jockey to win at a professional racecourse in Britain, guiding Rathlin Rose to victory in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown.

And he repeated the feat in the race this year, again riding Rathlin Rose.

Disney rides with a prosthetic lower right leg after the vehicle in which he was travelling while on service in Afghanistan was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in July 2009.

