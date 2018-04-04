Grand National 2018: Dame Judi Dench's horse As De Mee pulls out with leg injury

As De Mee (right) is beaten at Fontwell Park

Randox Health Grand National Date: 14 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Meeting: 12-14 April Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra and sport website More details

Dame Judi Dench's co-owned horse As De Mee will miss next week's Grand National because of a leg injury.

The eight-year-old bay gelding, trained by Paul Nicholls, has had seven wins from 31 races and was a 66-1 outsider for Aintree on 14 April.

"I've been preparing As De Mee all season with the Grand National in mind," Nicholls explained.

"Hopefully he might get there next year if he is back in full training by Christmas."

As De Mee has ridden on the support card in each of the last three Aintree Grand National meetings, finishing fifth in the Topham Handicap Chase last year, having been seventh in the Grade Three race the year before and sixth in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle in 2015.

Dame Judi bought her stake in the horse, co-owned by Andy Stewart, in 2014.

The Oscar-winning actress won the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster with another part-owned horse, Smokey Oakey, in 2008.