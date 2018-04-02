Irish Grand National: General Principle wins at Fairyhouse

Gordon Elliott now has a commanding lead over Willie Mullins in the prize money judged championship

General Principle won the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in a photo finish as trainer Gordon Elliott claimed a first victory in the race.

Isleofhopendreams was just edged out on the line, as Elliott's rival trainer Willie Mullins' wait for his first Irish Grand National win continues.

Forever Gold finished third, while Folsom Blue took fourth after Bellshill was demoted.

Bellshill led into the final stretch but blocked three others over the last.

General Principle, a 20-1 shot, secures the 275,000 euro (£240,000) prize for Elliott, who had a total of 13 runners in the 30-strong field.

Success means he has now opened up a commanding lead over Mullins in the prize money judged championship. The season ends in late April, with Mullins the reigning titleholder.

Pairofbrowneyes, a pre-race favourite, was one of several who fell early on.