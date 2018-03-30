Victory Bond wins Easter Classic at Lingfield

Maureen Haggas, wife of Victory Bond's trainer William, said the gelding was a "star"

Victory Bond "showed what he can do" by winning the Betway Easter Classic at Lingfield, says jockey James Doyle.

The William Haggas-trained gelding was a 3-1 joint-favourite after being runner-up in the Winter Derby Trial in February.

Utmost and Star Archer led the field but Victory Bond caught up over a furlong out and never looked in serious danger of then being caught.

Doyle said: "I think that was a career best."

He added: "We're just learning a bit about him, that was pretty good. William's horses are in fantastic shape and this was his main target for the winter."

Winter Derby winner Master The World found top gear late on, but had to settle for a half-length second.

Haggas and Doyle were completing a double following the earlier victory of Diagnostic in the 32Red All-Weather Fillies' And Mares' Championships Conditions Stakes.

Earlier, Lucky Team became a third French-trained winner triumphing at 40-1 for trainer Joel Boisnard in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile.

It followed victories by Christophe Ferland's Funny Kid in the Marathon and the Stephane Wattel-trained City Light in the Sprint.

Fresh from his triumph on City Light, jockey Theo Bachelot was calm in the saddle despite lagging near the back as they turned towards home.

Second Thought, the 11-8 favourite, managed to get the better of Captain Joy and Goring in the final furlong, but he had no answer to Lucky Team's late burst and there was a length and a quarter between them at the line.

Bachelot told ITV Racing: "To ride two winners, I'm very happy. He needs to come from behind. In his races in the last year he's been in front.

"Normally I come to Lingfield and I would be happy to place, so to have two winners is great."