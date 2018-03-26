Cue Card to race for final time at Sandown in April

Cue Card
Cue Card fell in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2015 and 2016

Popular steeplechaser Cue Card will race for the final time in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown on 28 April.

The 2015 King George VI Chase winner has 16 race victories during a career that has brought two successes at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Colin Tizzard, the 12-year-old was pulled up in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham on 15 March.

"After Sandown he will head for a hopefully long and happy retirement," owner Jean Bishop told the Racing Post.

Cue Card won the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2010 and the Ryanair Chase three years later.

The Sandown fixture is on the final day of the 2017-18 jump racing season.

