Addeybb wins Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster

Trainer William Haggas enjoyed a fourth success victory in the 32Red Lincoln Handicap with an impressive performance by Addeybb at Doncaster.

Ridden by jockey James Doyle the four-year-old won by two and three-quarter lengths in challenging conditions.

Top-weight Lord Glitters started the 9-2 favourite and stayed on to claim second, with Mitchum Swagger third and Gabrial, the winner in 2015, fourth.

"He's a horse on the up," said Doyle. "He was lovely and relaxed."

Newmarket-based handler Haggas took the mile feature for the first time in 1992 with High Low and also won with Wise in 2007 and Penitent in 2010.

Doyle said: "I rode in the second race and it was pretty testing out there.

"This fella was strong throughout. It was just a case of hoping Ed Dunlop's horse (Dark Red) would keep going and give me a tow for a bit longer.

"When he gets there, he doesn't do a whole lot, but he quickened up well and put the race to bed.

"I rode work on him up the Al Bahathri a few days ago and he put in a nice bit of work and gave me a great feel, so I knew he would go close.

"The ground was a bit of an unknown, but he had the right pedigree to do his stuff today. He's such an unassuming horse. He goes through the motions, he's not a flashy work horse at home.

"I wouldn't like to say how far he could go, but he's certainly a horse on the up."

