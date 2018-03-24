Winx: Australian champion sets world record of 17 Group One wins

Winx
Winx, ridden by Hugh Bowman, powered to victory to break a 24-year-old world record

Australian champion mare Winx has set a world record of 17 wins at flat racing's Group One level with victory in the George Ryder Stakes in Sydney.

The Chris Waller-trained six-year-old, who was ridden by Hugh Bowman, is now unbeaten in 24 races over the past three years.

Victory at Rosehill saw Winx eclipse the previous record of 16 wins set by American horse John Henry in 1984.

It is hoped she may race in Europe, possibly at Royal Ascot, this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired