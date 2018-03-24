Winx: Australian champion sets world record of 17 Group One wins

Winx, ridden by Hugh Bowman, powered to victory to break a 24-year-old world record

Australian champion mare Winx has set a world record of 17 wins at flat racing's Group One level with victory in the George Ryder Stakes in Sydney.

The Chris Waller-trained six-year-old, who was ridden by Hugh Bowman, is now unbeaten in 24 races over the past three years.

Victory at Rosehill saw Winx eclipse the previous record of 16 wins set by American horse John Henry in 1984.

It is hoped she may race in Europe, possibly at Royal Ascot, this summer.