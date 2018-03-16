Cheltenham Festival 2018: Harriet Tucker wins on Pacha Du Polder despite dislocated shoulder

Harriet Tucker earned her first Cheltenham winner in only her second race

Jockey Harriet Tucker defied a dislocated shoulder to guide Pacha Du Polder to success in the Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham.

Tucker said her shoulder popped out as she jumped the second-last fence with Pacha Du Polder, a 25-1 shot trained by Paul Nicholls, leading the field.

"I was praying no-one was going to beat me because I couldn't hit him any more with my right hand," she said.

"I had to keep pushing and screaming at him and he just got there."

Tucker said she suffered the injury in her previous race and was told by doctors she did not need an operation.

"It half dislocates so I can put it back in myself," she told BBC Radio 5 live. "I popped it back in after the race.

"I jumped the last and when I lifted my stick over my shoulder it came out and I tried to push it back in.

"I thought I was going to lose. I didn't think I'd keep it. But he stuck in there, bless him."

Tucker's brave victory made her the 14th female jockey ever to register a win at the Festival.