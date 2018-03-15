Cheltenham Festival: Penhill wins Stayers' Hurdle for Willie Mullins

Breaking news
Cheltenham Festival
Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Date: 13-16 March
Coverage: Full coverage on BBC Radio 5 live; continued on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text updates on BBC Sport website

Penhill won a thrilling Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham to give trainer Willie Mullins his 60th winner at the Festival.

Mullins equalled Nicky Henderson's record with the victory, which saw Penhill emerge from a bunched field to beat Supasundae into second.

Penhill, who has not raced since winning the Albert Bartlett Hurdle almost a year ago, was expertly ridden by Paul Townend.

Favourite Sam Spinner finished fifth.

More to follow.

