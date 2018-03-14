Cheltenham Festival: Ruby Walsh injured after fall on Al Boum Photo

By Frank Keogh

BBC Sport at Cheltenham

Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh has only just returned from a broken leg

Top jockey Ruby Walsh was stood down from racing at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday after suffering a suspected broken leg in a fall.

The Festival's all-time leading rider, who only returned from breaking his leg six days ago, was hurt when Al Boum Photo fell in the RSA Chase.

Walsh, 38, came back from nearly four months out on Thursday and had two winners at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Patrick Mullins will now ride Douvan in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Douvan's owner Rich Ricci said it was feared Walsh had broken his leg.

"It doesn't sound good and Ruby is in our thoughts," said Ricci.

The jockey was injured when his mount came down at the second last fence of the RSA Chase, won by Presenting Percy. Al Boum Photo did not appear to be badly hurt.

Walsh's double on Tuesday took him to 58 career Cheltenham Festival victories. He has been the leading jockey at the showpiece meeting 11 times.

Trainer Willie Mullins told BBC Radio 5 live: "It looks as if it's the same injury as before. It's right on the same point, but until we get the X-rays we can't be sure.

"It's hugely disappointing for Ruby and everyone. That's sport. We have to pick up and move on. He's got an injury and I'm hoping he'll recover from it."

