Cheltenham Festival: Buveur D'Air retains Champion Hurdle title

Breaking news
Cheltenham Festival
Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Date: 13-16 March
Coverage: Full coverage on BBC Radio 5 live; continued on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text updates on BBC Sport website

Buveur D'Air retained his Champion Hurdle title in a thrilling feature race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Barry Geraghty's ride, trained by Nicky Henderson, edged 7-1 shot Melon in a tactical race.

Earlier, there were popular wins for Ruby Walsh and Lizzie Kelly.

Walsh, who has recovered from a broken leg, won the Arkle Chase aboard Footpad with Kelly taking the Handicap Chase on Coo Star Sivola.

Walsh has been the top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival nine times in the last decade, while Kelly was riding her first winner.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired