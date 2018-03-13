Cheltenham Festival: Buveur D'Air retains Champion Hurdle title

Cheltenham Festival Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Date: 13-16 March Coverage: Full coverage on BBC Radio 5 live; continued on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text updates on BBC Sport website

Buveur D'Air retained his Champion Hurdle title in a thrilling feature race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Barry Geraghty's ride, trained by Nicky Henderson, edged 7-1 shot Melon in a tactical race.

Earlier, there were popular wins for Ruby Walsh and Lizzie Kelly.

Walsh, who has recovered from a broken leg, won the Arkle Chase aboard Footpad with Kelly taking the Handicap Chase on Coo Star Sivola.

Walsh has been the top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival nine times in the last decade, while Kelly was riding her first winner.

More to follow.