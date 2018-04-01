Grand National 2018: Race schedule & BBC coverage times
The eyes of the racing world will once again be on Aintree Racecourse for the 2018 Grand National Festival from 12-14 April.
Famous fences including Becher's Brook and The Chair await the 40 runners and riders who make the grade for the Saturday's big event.
Last year's race saw 14-1 shot One For Arthur become only the second Scottish-trained winner of the Grand National after a four-and-a-half-length victory.
BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will bring you live commentary from all the main races from each day of the festival.
You can follow all the latest news, text updates and expert analysis on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts.
Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):
Thursday, 12 April - Grand Opening Day
Live coverage
13:00-16:15: 5 live Racing on sports extra, with commentary of the main races also on BBC Radio 5 live.
Racecard
13:45: Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase 2m 4f
14:20: Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle 2m 1f
14:50: Betway Bowl Steeple Chase 3m 1f
15:25: Betway Aintree Hurdle 2m 4f
16:05: Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f
16:40: Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase 2m
17:15: Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f
Friday, 13 April - Ladies' Day
Live coverage
13:00-16:15: 5 live Racing on sports extra, with commentary of the main races also on BBC Radio 5 live.
Racecard
13:45: Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f
14:20: Betway Top Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f
14:50: Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase 3m 1f
15:25: JLT Melling Steeple Chase 2m 4f
16:05: Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase 2m 5f
16:40: Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle 3m ½f
17:15: Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f
Saturday, 14 April - Grand National Day
Live coverage
11:00-18:00: 5 live build-up to the Grand National and commentaries of races around live football coverage.
Racecard
13:45: Gaskells Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f
14:25: Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 2m 4f
15:00: Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase 2m
15:40: Betway Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f
16:20: Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle 3m ½f
17:15: Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase 4m 2½f
18:20: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f