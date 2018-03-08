Ruby Walsh to return before Cheltenham after recovering from broken leg

Walsh celebrates on Un De Sceaux after victory in the Ryanair Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2017

Jockey Ruby Walsh will return to the saddle on Thursday after recovering from a broken leg in time for the Cheltenham Festival.

Walsh, 38, will race in the maiden hurdle at Thurles as he prepares for the festival which begins next Tuesday.

He suffered a broken leg in a fall at Punchestown on 18 November, but targeted a return at Cheltenham, where he has won more than any other jockey.

The Irishman hoped to come back last weekend but was stopped by bad weather.

His comeback ride at Thurles will be on the Willie Mullins-trained Lareena (15:15 GMT).

Walsh is set to ride 2015 winner Faugheen in the Champion Hurdle on the opening day at Cheltenham which is from 13-16 March.