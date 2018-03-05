Cheltenham Festival 2018: Full race schedule and BBC coverage times

The Cheltenham Festival features 28 races over four days of racing

The best British and Irish-trained horses head to Cheltenham Racecourse for the 2018 Cheltenham Festival from 13-16 March.

BBC Radio 5 live and its sister station Radio 5 live sports extra bring you live commentary of the four-day event, including coverage of the showpiece Cheltenham Gold Cup during Friday's finale.

There will also be live text commentaries every day on the BBC Sport website and app, with the main race each day taking place at 15:30 GMT.

Sizing John will be aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup victories after winning in 2017, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Might Bite an early favourite for this year's coveted prize.

John Inverdale and the 5 live Racing team will be broadcasting live from the festival from 13:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live, with race action continuing from 16:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

You can follow all the latest news, text updates and expert analysis on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times GMT, distances in miles and furlongs):

Tuesday, 13 March - Champions Day

Buveur D'Air, ridden by Noel Fehily, stormed to victory in the Champion Hurdle in 2017

13:30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f

14:10: Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase 2m

14:50: Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:30: Unibet Champion Hurdle 2m ½f

16:10: OLBG Mares' Hurdle Race 2m 4f

16:50:National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (amateur and novices)

17:30: Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase 4m

BBC coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Wednesday, 14 March - Ladies' Day

The Queen Mother Champion Chase was given its title in 1980 in honour of the Queen Mother's 80th birthday

13:30: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Race 2m 5f

14:10: RSA Steeple Chase 3m ½f

14:50: Coral Cup (handicap hurdle) 2m 5f

15:30: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 2m

16:10: Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase 3m 6f

16:50: Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap 2m 1½f

17:30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m ½f

BBC coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday, 15 March - St Patrick's Day

Ruby Walsh claimed four wins on St Patrick's Day in 2017 and hopes to make a return to racing at Cheltenham after suffering a broken leg in November

13:30: JLT Novices' Chase 2m 4f

14:10: Pertemps Network Final (handicap hurdle) 3m

14:50: Ryanair Steeple Chase 2m 5f

15:30: Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle 3m

16:10: Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (handicap steeple chase) 2m 5f

16:50: Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f

17:30: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 2f

BBC coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday, 16 March - Gold Cup Day

Nico De Boinville and Might Bite are early favourites for the coveted Gold Cup

13:30: JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 1f

14:10: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 1f

14:50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 3m

15:30: Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2½f

16:10: St. James's Place Foxhunter Steeple Chase Challenge Cup 3m 2½f

16:50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4½f

17:30: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m 1½f

BBC coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live

16:00-17:10 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra