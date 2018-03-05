Cheltenham Festival 2018: Full race schedule and BBC coverage times
- From the section Horse Racing
The best British and Irish-trained horses head to Cheltenham Racecourse for the 2018 Cheltenham Festival from 13-16 March.
BBC Radio 5 live and its sister station Radio 5 live sports extra bring you live commentary of the four-day event, including coverage of the showpiece Cheltenham Gold Cup during Friday's finale.
There will also be live text commentaries every day on the BBC Sport website and app, with the main race each day taking place at 15:30 GMT.
Sizing John will be aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup victories after winning in 2017, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Might Bite an early favourite for this year's coveted prize.
John Inverdale and the 5 live Racing team will be broadcasting live from the festival from 13:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live, with race action continuing from 16:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
You can follow all the latest news, text updates and expert analysis on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts.
Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times GMT, distances in miles and furlongs):
Tuesday, 13 March - Champions Day
13:30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f
14:10: Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase 2m
14:50: Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f
15:30: Unibet Champion Hurdle 2m ½f
16:10: OLBG Mares' Hurdle Race 2m 4f
16:50:National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (amateur and novices)
17:30: Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase 4m
BBC coverage
13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Wednesday, 14 March - Ladies' Day
13:30: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Race 2m 5f
14:10: RSA Steeple Chase 3m ½f
14:50: Coral Cup (handicap hurdle) 2m 5f
15:30: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 2m
16:10: Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase 3m 6f
16:50: Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap 2m 1½f
17:30: Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m ½f
BBC coverage
13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Thursday, 15 March - St Patrick's Day
13:30: JLT Novices' Chase 2m 4f
14:10: Pertemps Network Final (handicap hurdle) 3m
14:50: Ryanair Steeple Chase 2m 5f
15:30: Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle 3m
16:10: Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (handicap steeple chase) 2m 5f
16:50: Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f
17:30: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 2f
BBC coverage
13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday, 16 March - Gold Cup Day
13:30: JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 1f
14:10: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 1f
14:50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 3m
15:30: Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2½f
16:10: St. James's Place Foxhunter Steeple Chase Challenge Cup 3m 2½f
16:50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4½f
17:30: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m 1½f
BBC coverage
13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live
16:00-17:10 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra