David Barons: Former trainer and 1991 Grand National winner dies aged 81
- From the section Horse Racing
Former trainer David Barons, who saddled the 1991 Grand National winner Seagram, has died at the age of 81.
Seagram was one of a string of top horses he imported from New Zealand.
He also enjoyed back-to-back wins in the Hennessy Gold Cup, now known as the Ladbrokes Trophy, with Broadheath in 1986 and Playschool in 1987.
Both were ridden by Paul Nicholls, who was a stable jockey and assistant to Barons in the 1980s and subsequently became a champion trainer.