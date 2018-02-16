Sandown: Amputee jockey Guy Disney takes victory in Royal Artillery Gold Cup

Guy Disney
Disney will be looking to defend the Grand Military Gold Cup next month

Amputee jockey Guy Disney recorded back-to-back successes in jump racing's Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown.

The 35-year-old former soldier and army captain became the first amputee jockey to win at a professional racecourse in Britain last year.

This year he rode 9-4 favourite Rathlin Rose beating Midnight Monty and Renard.

Disney rides with a prosthetic lower right leg after being struck by a rocket-propelled grenade while serving in the army in Afghanistan in 2009.

He is now looking to return to Sandown on 9 March to defend the Grand Military Gold Cup, which he and Rathlin Rose also won last year.

He said afterwards: "It is massive. The trouble is you can't keep the feeling once you have won. Last time feels like a long time ago. I want to win the next time. I would like to come here in March and win the race again.

"There is no point celebrating winning the race a year ago, it is about enjoying now and trying to have another winner the next time and hopefully here again in March."

