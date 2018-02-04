Edwulf wins thrilling Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown

Edwulf took full advantage of Killultagh Vic's late fall at Leopardstown

Outsider Edwulf won a thrilling Irish Gold Cup by a neck at Leopardstown.

The 33-1 shot, ridden by Derek O'Connor, held off Jack Kennedy's mount Outlander in a pulsating finale to the three-mile steeplechase.

It was a poignant victory for the nine-year-old bay gelding, who collapsed at Cheltenham in March last year.

The Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam was 10 lengths back in third, with favourite Our Duke fourth after a mistake at the penultimate fence.

The veterinary team at Cheltenham worked for more than an hour to save Edwulf after he fell to the turf at the final fence nearly a year ago and a jubilant O'Connor said after his memorable victory on Sunday: "I never had a horse to do what he did.

"He ran himself into the ground for me at Cheltenham and we thought his career was over but he's after coning back to his best."

Our Duke stumbled into the 16th fence and although the eight-year-old recovered he finished more than 15 lengths back.

It was his first run since November, with jockey Robbie Power commenting: "He was very ring-rusty and he'll improve an awful lot from it."

Mullins was bidding for a 10th victory in the race and his other horse Killultagh Vic was ideally placed with jockey Paul Townend, only to veer and fall at the final hurdle.

Meanwhile, Outlander's trainer Gordon Elliott said he was keen to run the horse in the Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

The County Meath handler said: "He ran his heart out and seems to like it here. We have to run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Where else would you go?"

In the preceding grade one race at Leopardstown on Sunday, favourite Monalee, ridden by Noel Fehily and trained by Henry de Bromhead, won the Novice Chase over two miles five furlongs.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Sensational by Edwulf.

Not just because he stormed through the closing stages to beat Outlander practically on the finishing line; and not just because Joseph O'Brien, still a rookie trainer, was winning this grade one steeplechasing prize after taking Australia's Melbourne Cup flat race in November; but sensational because the horse was recording this success having all but died at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival.

After collapsing as a result of a deficiency of oxygen, and staying on the ground for 40 long minutes, there were doubts he'd survive the night let alone race again.

But after months of care, he became the unlikely star of the second day of the new Dublin Racing Festival.