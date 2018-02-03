Irish Champion Hurdle: Supasundae beats Faugheen at Leopardstown

Supasundae (8-1) got the better of former Cheltenham Festival winner Faugheen in a thrilling Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Faugheen had come into the race with plenty to prove after being pulled up last time out.

The victor, ridden by Robbie Power and trained by Jessica Harrington, ran over three miles in his last race.

But he showed plenty of speed over two miles, challenging Faugheen and overhauling the 9-10 favourite.

Faugheen, with Paul Townend on board in place of the injured Ruby Walsh, had gone out into the lead from the start but Supasundae kept tabs on his rival.

Turning for home, the pair seemed set to fight it out. However, the pace, which had been a feature of Faugheen's performance in the build-up to the 2015 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle win, was not as evident as before.

Although Faugheen jumped the last two hurdles solidly, Supasundae started to pull away and win by two and a quarter lengths.

