BBC Sport - Jockey George Chaloner: Ascot glory at 22, retired at 25 - how falls and PTSD ended a career

Ascot glory at 22, retired at 25 - how falls and PTSD ended a career

Jockey George Chaloner was on a path to the top following a big race win in front of 70,000 people at Royal Ascot in 2014.

But two serious falls left him suffering from flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and unable to get back on a horse.

Chaloner was forced to retire at 25. He has told his story as part of the BBC's State of Sport special, focusing on life after sport.

As part of the study, the BBC has found that one in two former sportspeople have had concerns about their mental or emotional wellbeing since retiring.

Top videos

Video

Ascot glory at 22, retired at 25 - how falls and PTSD ended a career

Video

Eagles, Timberlake & Osi - Super Bowl best moments

Video

Watch: The touchdown 'that will be shown a billion times'

Video

Watch the moment the Eagles won the Super Bowl

Video

Slips, jigsaws, embarrassing parents & a last-gasp winner

Video

Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?

Video

Jeffery scores spectacular touchdown for Eagles

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Use VAR in Premier League - Lawrenson

Video

Highlights: Italy 15-46 England

Video

Nowell 'jigsaw-ish' in substantial England win - Jones

Video

Ford and Farrell unpick Italy in huge England win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired