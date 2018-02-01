Criquette Head-Maarek: Treve's trainer ends career at Chantilly

Treve, trained by Criquette Head-Maarek (right), won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2013 and 2014

Training great Criquette Head-Maarek brought an end to a career lasting more than 40 years as she saddled two runners at Chantilly in France.

Monsieur Enzo finished fourth after Damanda's Dream was last earlier in the afternoon for the French trainer.

Head-Maarek, 70, won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe three times, including twice with Treve.

"I've had fantastic years of training. I can't complain and I won't complain," she said.

After a career which yielded about 3,000 winners, she will still be involved in the sport and will devote more time to the family stud - Haras du Quesnay in Deauville.

Head-Maarek was the first woman to saddle the winner of the Arc, with Three Troikas in 1979.

She also claimed seven victories in the French 1,000 Guineas, four wins in the English equivalent and three triumphs in the French Oaks.

"I don't want to cry. It's a happy day. I feel a little sad. I decided to stop, so it's over," she said after watching her final runner.