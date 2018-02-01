Trainer Ivan Furtado fined £2,000 over 'wrong horses' mix-up at Southwell

Racehorse trainer Ivan Furtado has been fined £2,000 after two of his horses were mixed up and ran in the wrong races at Southwell last month.

The confusion, put down to human error, was discovered after one of the pair underwent a random post-race dope test.

It is the second time in six months that such a mistake has been discovered.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has described the situation as "simply unacceptable".

The horses, African Trader and Scribner Creek, both ran on 14 January in the incorrect races, despite new scanning procedures brought into place following the Millie's Kiss episode at Yarmouth in the summer.

Both horses, who were having their first runs for Furtado, were subsequently disqualified. African Trader had dead-heated for seventh, while Scribner Creek was third.

In a statement before Furtado's disciplinary hearing, the BHA said: "The fact that the horses were not correctly identified on the racecourse was as a result of human error and not a technological fault.

"Where appropriate, steps are being taken internally to address the performance-related issues that arise from these errors."

In July, trainer Charlie McBride sent out the "wrong" horse to victory at Yarmouth.

McBride thought he had saddled 50-1 shot Mandarin Princess to win, only for it to emerge it was stablemate Millie's Kiss who passed the post in first place. He was fined £1,500 and the horses disqualified.